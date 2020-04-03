All apartments in North Haledon
North Haledon, NJ
90 Stanley Court
Last updated April 3 2020

90 Stanley Court

90 Stanley Court · (201) 819-1670
Location

90 Stanley Court, North Haledon, NJ 07508
North Haledon

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Opportunity to Rent a Single Family House located just pass the Wyckoff Border in a picturesque neighborhood. One Floor Living, Master Bedroom, Second Bedroom, Large Living Room, Bonus Room can be used as a Dining Room, Office or Den with Separate Entrance. Beautifully Updated Kitchen and Full Bath. Two Car Garage, Full unfinished Basement with Laundry and Storage, Walk up Full Standup Unfinished Attic with Tremendous Storage space. Landlord will maintain landscaping and snow removal. Beautiful 70' X 125' level lot. Central Air. Close to Parks, Transportation, Schools, Houses of Worship, and Shopping. House is in Move-in condition. Pack your bags and move right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Stanley Court have any available units?
90 Stanley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Haledon, NJ.
Is 90 Stanley Court currently offering any rent specials?
90 Stanley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Stanley Court pet-friendly?
No, 90 Stanley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Haledon.
Does 90 Stanley Court offer parking?
Yes, 90 Stanley Court does offer parking.
Does 90 Stanley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Stanley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Stanley Court have a pool?
No, 90 Stanley Court does not have a pool.
Does 90 Stanley Court have accessible units?
No, 90 Stanley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Stanley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Stanley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Stanley Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Stanley Court has units with air conditioning.
