90 Stanley Court

Excellent Opportunity to Rent a Single Family House located just pass the Wyckoff Border in a picturesque neighborhood. One Floor Living, Master Bedroom, Second Bedroom, Large Living Room, Bonus Room can be used as a Dining Room, Office or Den with Separate Entrance. Beautifully Updated Kitchen and Full Bath. Two Car Garage, Full unfinished Basement with Laundry and Storage, Walk up Full Standup Unfinished Attic with Tremendous Storage space. Landlord will maintain landscaping and snow removal. Beautiful 70' X 125' level lot. Central Air. Close to Parks, Transportation, Schools, Houses of Worship, and Shopping. House is in Move-in condition. Pack your bags and move right in.