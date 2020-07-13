Apartment List
/
NJ
/
north arlington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

215 Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.

1 of 13

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
North Arlington
19 4TH ST
19 4th Street, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Commuters dream location. Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath completely renovated, freshly painted and cleaned. All brand new SS appliances including washer/dryer in your apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Arlington
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment
Results within 1 mile of North Arlington
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
74 YALE ST
74 Yale St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a lovingly maintained two-family home. Located on a quiet street just minutes from NYC transportation, parks, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23 ROMA ST
23 Roma St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Enjoy the sunny eat-in kitchen in this 2 bedroom 1 bath rental with W/D in the unit. Close to shopping. NYC bus at corner. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Tenant responsible for snow removal. Refrigerator is "as is" will not be replaced.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
293 JORALEMON ST FIRST FLOOR
293 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and airy two bedroom on 1st floor with large living room and renovated kitchen. Other amenities include modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave built in, plenty of cabinets, washer/dryer on premises and Off street parking spaces. Won't last

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
750 WASHINGTON AVE
750 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
550 sqft
This unit is available immediately! Just renovated and ready to be your new home. The unit features, large windows, over-sized EIK and plenty of closets. Its walking distance to shops & public trans. One parking space included with the unit!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
456-458 WASHINGTON AVE
456-458 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Excellent 1 Bedroom Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
240 FOREST ST
240 Forest St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1.5 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment with parking for 1 car. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
Results within 5 miles of North Arlington
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
43 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
City Guide for North Arlington, NJ

Fans of "The Sopranos" might get a sense of dj vu while driving in the borough of North Arlington, N.J. Pizza Land on the Belleville Turnpike is featured in the opening credits of the show.

North Arlington, N.J., is a town that's just a little more dead than most. It is home to the Holy Cross Cemetery, a 150-acre burial site that sits on the western edge of the city. Thanks to the popularity of Holy Cross, the number of dead residing in North Arlington is 20 times more than the living. That may sound a little creepy, but the residents of this small borough in Bergen County barely notice their interned neighbors. If looking for a place that is near New York City but with a little something extra to offer, then an apartment rental in North Arlington might be the one. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Arlington, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Arlington 1 BedroomsNorth Arlington 2 Bedrooms
North Arlington Apartments with ParkingNorth Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJMetuchen, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJBronxville, NYRoseland, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College