215 Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ with parking

Fans of "The Sopranos" might get a sense of dj vu while driving in the borough of North Arlington, N.J. Pizza Land on the Belleville Turnpike is featured in the opening credits of the show.

North Arlington, N.J., is a town that's just a little more dead than most. It is home to the Holy Cross Cemetery, a 150-acre burial site that sits on the western edge of the city. Thanks to the popularity of Holy Cross, the number of dead residing in North Arlington is 20 times more than the living. That may sound a little creepy, but the residents of this small borough in Bergen County barely notice their interned neighbors. If looking for a place that is near New York City but with a little something extra to offer, then an apartment rental in North Arlington might be the one. See more