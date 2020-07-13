/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Renovated 2 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT......
Results within 10 miles of Newton
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
211 E SHORE CULVER RD
211 East Shore Culver Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township for boating, fishing, and more. Home features brand new flooring, cabinets, appliances, fenced yard, 2 car driveway.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHighland Park, NJUpper Montclair, NJ
Roselle, NJLinden, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJWashington, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ