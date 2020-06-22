All apartments in New Providence
127 SAGAMORE DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

127 SAGAMORE DR

127 Sagamore Drive · (732) 727-2285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ 07974
New Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated. Large family room is overlooking to a great yard that back to the wood. Second floor has spacious master, 2 additional large bedroom and full bathroom. The home is freshly painted outside and a few rooms inside. Conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants, easy access to I-78. Walking distance to Train Station. New Providence is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have any available units?
127 SAGAMORE DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 127 SAGAMORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
127 SAGAMORE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 SAGAMORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Providence.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR offer parking?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not offer parking.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have a pool?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have accessible units?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 SAGAMORE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 SAGAMORE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
