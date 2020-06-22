127 SAGAMORE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated. Large family room is overlooking to a great yard that back to the wood. Second floor has spacious master, 2 additional large bedroom and full bathroom. The home is freshly painted outside and a few rooms inside. Conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants, easy access to I-78. Walking distance to Train Station. New Providence is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.