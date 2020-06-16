19 CRESTVIEW LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet

Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago. A private Master Bedroom with bathroom is located on top level and the second bedroom and full bathroom are located on lower level. There is also a gas fireplace, a sliding door in the living room opening onto a private balcony, and detached basement storage. Enjoy the fantastic views from this unit!! Certain pets may be permitted for a fee. Available on August 1st. This is the only unit where landlord shares the commission!