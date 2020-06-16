All apartments in Mount Arlington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:19 PM

19 CRESTVIEW LN

19 Crestview Lane · (908) 587-0090
Location

19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago. A private Master Bedroom with bathroom is located on top level and the second bedroom and full bathroom are located on lower level. There is also a gas fireplace, a sliding door in the living room opening onto a private balcony, and detached basement storage. Enjoy the fantastic views from this unit!! Certain pets may be permitted for a fee. Available on August 1st. This is the only unit where landlord shares the commission!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have any available units?
19 CRESTVIEW LN has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have?
Some of 19 CRESTVIEW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 CRESTVIEW LN currently offering any rent specials?
19 CRESTVIEW LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 CRESTVIEW LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 CRESTVIEW LN is pet friendly.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN offer parking?
No, 19 CRESTVIEW LN does not offer parking.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 CRESTVIEW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have a pool?
No, 19 CRESTVIEW LN does not have a pool.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have accessible units?
No, 19 CRESTVIEW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 CRESTVIEW LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 CRESTVIEW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 CRESTVIEW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
