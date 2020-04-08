37 STILES AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available. 3 bed, 2 bath has modern updates & retains its 1890 charm. Just under 1 mile to the Morris Plains train station, Speedwell ave shops & restaurants. 1 block to Simons Park. Living room with ornamental fireplace & original stained glass. Updated EIK with granite counter & SS appliances inc dishwasher, flows to formal dining room. Walkout to back deck & huge yard. Master bed has private bath & custom closet. Custom hardwood, recessed & overhead lighting throughout. Basement has workshop, laundry & bilco door walkout. 1 car garage. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.