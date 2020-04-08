All apartments in Morris Plains
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:55 PM

37 STILES AVE

37 Stiles Avenue · (973) 994-9009
Location

37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Morris Plains

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available. 3 bed, 2 bath has modern updates & retains its 1890 charm. Just under 1 mile to the Morris Plains train station, Speedwell ave shops & restaurants. 1 block to Simons Park. Living room with ornamental fireplace & original stained glass. Updated EIK with granite counter & SS appliances inc dishwasher, flows to formal dining room. Walkout to back deck & huge yard. Master bed has private bath & custom closet. Custom hardwood, recessed & overhead lighting throughout. Basement has workshop, laundry & bilco door walkout. 1 car garage. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 STILES AVE have any available units?
37 STILES AVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 STILES AVE have?
Some of 37 STILES AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 STILES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
37 STILES AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 STILES AVE pet-friendly?
No, 37 STILES AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris Plains.
Does 37 STILES AVE offer parking?
Yes, 37 STILES AVE does offer parking.
Does 37 STILES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 STILES AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 STILES AVE have a pool?
No, 37 STILES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 37 STILES AVE have accessible units?
No, 37 STILES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 STILES AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 STILES AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 STILES AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 STILES AVE has units with air conditioning.
