Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Literally steps from the NJ Transit train station and all Morris Plains downtown has to offer. Spacious, renovated, home on quiet, tree-lined street in quiet residential area. Large eat in kitchen with luxury appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, separate guest suite with private bath, family room with wood burning fireplace, custom window treatments. Home is just beautiful and located on open, level, quiet 1.75 acre lot. Tenant responsible for first $100 of any repair.