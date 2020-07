Amenities

Lovely, spacious & tastefully updated 1 BED rm unit on 2nd fl. Sun-filled LiV rm & DIN rm with french door, crowing moldings & updated KIT. Assigned parking space right in front of the building. Rent includes GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER. Amenities includes club house, gym, pool, sauna & tennis court. Excellent location, close to highways & shopping. NTN credit report & rental insurance are required and tenant is responsible to the first $100 of each repair. No smoking and no pet please.