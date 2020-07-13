/
apartments with pool
July 13 2020
74 Apartments for rent in Morganville, NJ with pool
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.
Strathmore
261 Grassmere Court
261 Grassmere Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo in Wyndham.... With a Basement!A rare find. Renovated within the last couple of years.
Strathmore
275 Gloucester Court
275 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great condo in mint condition. Eat-in Kitchen, Dining room and spacious living room. # good size bedrooms. Great area, close to NY transportation, shopping and Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Morganville
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.
479 Hawthorne Place
479 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
88 Arrowood Road
88 Arrowood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
55+ COMMUNITY! TOTALLY REDONE 2BDRM 2BATH RANCH UNIT WITH TWO ENCLOSED PORCHES. BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . BRAND NEW BATHROOMS W/UPGRADED VANITIES AND BEAUTIFUL TILES. COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE.
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
435 Hancock Place
435 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds.
40 Laurie Court
40 Laurie Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1412 sqft
Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.
Robertsville
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NEWLY RENOVATED townhouse in Pointe de Jardin. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in great condition offers Living Rm with hardwood floors, Kitchen and large Dining Room with tile floors. Newer flooring upstairs. Recessed lights in Living Rm and Dining Rm.
Robertsville
1049 Tarragon Court
1049 Tarragon Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
2,000 sq ft, 3 beds, 3.5 baths townhouse and conservation facing lot.Beautiful unit in desirable Point De Jardin community. Large living room/dining room, Eat-in kitchen with sliders to a quiet patio and back conservation.
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
Robertsville
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgeous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
