Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

102 Lukas Boulevard

102 Lukas Blvd · (732) 245-6683
Location

102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ 07751
Morganville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.Full size stackable washer/dryers.Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walkin closet.Private balconies off the living room. The community boasts many amenities to enjoy including 4000sq ft clubhouse with fitness center, billiards room,kitchen,lounge area, kids corner,outdoor BBQ's, firepit and outdoor lounge area.There is a tot lot and dog park as well.Conveniently located for commuting close to train and bus line.Minutes to GSP,Rt. 9 and shopping not to mention the award winning schools.This Wont Last make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have any available units?
102 Lukas Boulevard has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Lukas Boulevard have?
Some of 102 Lukas Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Lukas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lukas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lukas Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Lukas Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard offer parking?
No, 102 Lukas Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Lukas Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 102 Lukas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 102 Lukas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Lukas Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Lukas Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Lukas Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
