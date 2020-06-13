38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ

The name Metuchen was derived from the name of a Native American chief known as Matouchin, who lived between 1630 and 1700. The word "Metachen" or "Matouchin" either means "rolling hills" (foothills of the Watchung range) or "firewood" (dry firewood was supposedly abundant in the region).

Metuchen is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and is a part of the New York Metropolitan area. Located at the heart of central New Jersey, it is often called as the borough. The borough also has a reputation as a prestigious place to live due to its modern suburban ideal of a small-town life where people can escape the fast pace of the city grew much popularity. It often captures the spirit of "Small Town USA" complete with its own Main Street stores for the residents daily services and parks for recreational activities. Its accessibility to New York City and New Brunswick enhanced that reputation even more because of the extreme accessibility of the transportation going in and out of those popular cities. A Main Street store is within the city to provide the daily services needed by the residents. Parks and sports complex type of facilities are also located within the city in order to provide recreational activities for the residents and attract non-residents into the city, as well.