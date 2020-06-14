75 Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ with hardwood floors
1 of 45
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 11
The name Metuchen was derived from the name of a Native American chief known as Matouchin, who lived between 1630 and 1700. The word "Metachen" or "Matouchin" either means "rolling hills" (foothills of the Watchung range) or "firewood" (dry firewood was supposedly abundant in the region).
Metuchen is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and is a part of the New York Metropolitan area. Located at the heart of central New Jersey, it is often called as the borough. The borough also has a reputation as a prestigious place to live due to its modern suburban ideal of a small-town life where people can escape the fast pace of the city grew much popularity. It often captures the spirit of "Small Town USA" complete with its own Main Street stores for the residents daily services and parks for recreational activities. Its accessibility to New York City and New Brunswick enhanced that reputation even more because of the extreme accessibility of the transportation going in and out of those popular cities. A Main Street store is within the city to provide the daily services needed by the residents. Parks and sports complex type of facilities are also located within the city in order to provide recreational activities for the residents and attract non-residents into the city, as well. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Metuchen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.