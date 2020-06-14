52 Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Metuchen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Metuchen

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Metuchen
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
803 W. Inman Ave.
803 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1300 sqft
Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Southwestern Perth Amboy
1 Unit Available
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 10 miles of Metuchen
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.
City Guide for Metuchen, NJ

The name Metuchen was derived from the name of a Native American chief known as Matouchin, who lived between 1630 and 1700. The word "Metachen" or "Matouchin" either means "rolling hills" (foothills of the Watchung range) or "firewood" (dry firewood was supposedly abundant in the region).

Metuchen is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and is a part of the New York Metropolitan area. Located at the heart of central New Jersey, it is often called as the borough. The borough also has a reputation as a prestigious place to live due to its modern suburban ideal of a small-town life where people can escape the fast pace of the city grew much popularity. It often captures the spirit of "Small Town USA" complete with its own Main Street stores for the residents daily services and parks for recreational activities. Its accessibility to New York City and New Brunswick enhanced that reputation even more because of the extreme accessibility of the transportation going in and out of those popular cities. A Main Street store is within the city to provide the daily services needed by the residents. Parks and sports complex type of facilities are also located within the city in order to provide recreational activities for the residents and attract non-residents into the city, as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Metuchen, NJ

Metuchen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

