Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods. The unit consists of Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with updated flooring, two bedrooms with ample storage space, and utility room with washer and dryer. The tenant must have good credit about 700 and must complete the application. Lease application link is as follows: https://apply.link/30xLwyj. No pets shall be permitted.