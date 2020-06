Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Picture Perfect Colonial in Cosma Lake Community. 3 Beds 1 bath on quiet street overlooking pond. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Great sunroom off the Kitchen with large windows and door to back yard. Formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms, one of which is on 1st floor. Sky lit Family Room. Generous basement w/laundry plus usable crawl space. Patio for summer entertaining; storage shed. Central Air and New appliances. Fireplace not functioning.