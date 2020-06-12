/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
72 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Mays Landing
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4944 Winterbury Dr
4944 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1623 Peacock Ct
1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2743 Evergreen Ct
2743 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Mays Landing
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1230 Wilartz Ave
1230 Willartz Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful home in gorgeous, private setting! Rent the first floor of this charming cape cod homes. 2 nicely sized bedrooms, master with walk-in closet and private bath, spacious kitchen with dining area overlooking the scenic backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2706 Grange Ct Ct
2706 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo located in Timber Glen! This home features ample closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, an open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room along with laminate flooring, beautiful tile and a soft carpet
