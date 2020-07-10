/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:38 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
51 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
253 Vail Court
253 Vail Court, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Landing
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2607 Nutmeg Ct
2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Winterbury Dr
4944 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Durango Ct
2613 Durango Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice 3BD 2.5BA townhome located in Timber Glen. This property has a living room, EIK with upgraded cabinets and counter tops. The bathrooms have also been updated. New carpet and freshly painted. The HVAC and hot water heater are brand new.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4933 Winterbury Dr
4933 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo in very good condition. Fireplace in living room and enterance to porch. Washer dryer included. close to shopping and entertainment. Credit and background check a must paid for by applicant.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Evergreen Ct
2743 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2702 Evergreen Ct
2702 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Upstairs corner condo with newer kitchen and laundry room with hall walk in closet. Move in ready. Must qualify with Woodlands first. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/c93e28a97af6f1c02a18b557a9224d8f/1316/new/
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1623 Peacock Ct
1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring,
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2506 OLEANDER COURT
2506 Oleander Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
REMODELED TWO BEDROOM AND ONE BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER CONDO AT THE WOODLANDS WITH FENCED PATIO. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4548 CONCORD PLACE
4548 Concord Pl, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
TWO BEDROOM AND 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM AT HARDING RUN 1 IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Results within 10 miles of Mays Landing
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
321 Dogwood Ave Ave
321 Dogwood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3016 Falcon Ct
3016 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1750 sqft
Welcome home to 3016 Falcon Court! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath corner townhome features 1,750 sq. ft of space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE
4509 White Horse Pike, Elwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2420 sqft
This is a charming one story rancher that has been renovated from top to bottom. (December 2014) It is basically a brand new home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath are spread over a large floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Pomona
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
