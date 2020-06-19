905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court on-site laundry playground pool key fob access tennis court

Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding. There is tons of lush, maintenance free greenery and landscaping. Only a couple low-rise steps make this a great handicap-accessible option. An open floorplan with a large living room and dining area has sliding doors to a wood-slatted patio with sitting area. The kitchen is painted in warm terracotta color and comes with Kenmore appliances including gas cooking, above-range microwave, QuietGuard dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a separate laundry room with side-by-side super-capacity laundry and folding counter. The master bedroom is large with room for a dresser or sitting area. There is a large walk-in closet and an updated bath with neutral-tiled walk-in shower. Look out your master bedroom window to private woods, trees and greenery. The second bedroom has a large closet and the hall bath has an updated tub surround and is painted a gray-green. Light wood floors, mostly neutral paint colors, Delta fixtures and brushed nickel hardware throughout. The whole apartment offers tons of light and much storage. The condo is furnished with transitional artwork, furniture, linens and window treatments that should appeal to most renters. Did I mention the flat-screen TV and keyless entry? Built in 1982 by Lin-Pro, The Hollows are garden-style condos in a tranquil, wooded setting, yet so close to the centers of Cherry Hill, Marlton, Moorestown and Mount Laurel. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, softball field, basketball court, and walking paths. Near shopping and transportation. Easy access to Routes 73, 295, NJ Turnpike, 38 and 70. Commute to Philadelphia, Wilmington Delaware, Atlantic City, Trenton and New York. Area transportation includes Patco Speedline, NJ Transit, Amtrak and Acela.