All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, NJ
/
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:45 PM

905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE

905 Woodhollow Drive · (866) 201-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
key fob access
tennis court
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding. There is tons of lush, maintenance free greenery and landscaping. Only a couple low-rise steps make this a great handicap-accessible option. An open floorplan with a large living room and dining area has sliding doors to a wood-slatted patio with sitting area. The kitchen is painted in warm terracotta color and comes with Kenmore appliances including gas cooking, above-range microwave, QuietGuard dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a separate laundry room with side-by-side super-capacity laundry and folding counter. The master bedroom is large with room for a dresser or sitting area. There is a large walk-in closet and an updated bath with neutral-tiled walk-in shower. Look out your master bedroom window to private woods, trees and greenery. The second bedroom has a large closet and the hall bath has an updated tub surround and is painted a gray-green. Light wood floors, mostly neutral paint colors, Delta fixtures and brushed nickel hardware throughout. The whole apartment offers tons of light and much storage. The condo is furnished with transitional artwork, furniture, linens and window treatments that should appeal to most renters. Did I mention the flat-screen TV and keyless entry? Built in 1982 by Lin-Pro, The Hollows are garden-style condos in a tranquil, wooded setting, yet so close to the centers of Cherry Hill, Marlton, Moorestown and Mount Laurel. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, softball field, basketball court, and walking paths. Near shopping and transportation. Easy access to Routes 73, 295, NJ Turnpike, 38 and 70. Commute to Philadelphia, Wilmington Delaware, Atlantic City, Trenton and New York. Area transportation includes Patco Speedline, NJ Transit, Amtrak and Acela.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marlton, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr
Marlton, NJ 08053
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir
Marlton, NJ 08053
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl
Marlton, NJ 08053
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ 08003
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ 08053
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton 2 Bedrooms
Marlton Apartments with BalconyMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity