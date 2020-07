Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

1st Floor condo. 2 bedrooms. 2 Full baths. Nestled in the woods of Woodhollow. Newly renovated. Due to be completed mid July. All new appliances, bathrooms, granite counters, new flooring throughout. Scenic view of the woods. Balcony for additional outdoor enjoyment. Looking for a long term tenant with good credit only. No smoking permitted. Hand sanitizer will be on the counter for your convenience when arriving and leaving. Please use. No dogs permitted per association rules