Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. It features four over sized bedrooms 3 full bath two family rooms, bar area, rooftop deck and outdoor deck for entertaining and BBQ's. Owner will consider pets. Available now for the season or monthly.