Margate City, NJ
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:11 PM

9505 Atlantic Ave. #2

9505 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 402-5885
Location

9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and stainless steel appliances. Newly remodeled bathrooms and a great laundry room with new washer and dryer. Ample parking, outdoor shower and a terrific deck perfect for entertaining with friends and family. Small well trained dog considered. Available from July 1st to Labor Day for $20K, plus utilities and also August 1st to Labor Day for $10K, plus utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have any available units?
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have?
Some of 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 does offer parking.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9505 Atlantic Ave. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
