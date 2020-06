Amenities

Southside upgraded one bedroom and one bath condo. One block to beach plus unit overlooks a beautiful pool. just park your car in condo lot (included) and walk to great shopping, wonderful restaurants, CVS, Wawa, and miniture golf. Condo boasts granite counter top and beautiful bath among other things. Washing facilities on premises. Tenant pays electric, cable and wifi. ALL THIS AND A GREAT POOL!!!!