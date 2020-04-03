9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental. Professionally decorated, you will love the open floor plan with the new kitchen, living room with sleep sofa, and new flat screen TV. Each bedroom has new queen size beds and flat screen TV's. Condos usually don't have outdoor space, but you will love entertaining your friends on the MASSIVE private deck complete with 2 chaise lounges plus a table with 6 chairs and a gas grill. Also, available for the full Summer, Memorial Day to Labor day for $20,500 plus utilities and Memorial Day to July 31st for $12,000 plus utilities . PET FRIENDLY!