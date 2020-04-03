All apartments in Margate City
Find more places like 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A

9200 Ventnor Avenue · (609) 402-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate City
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental. Professionally decorated, you will love the open floor plan with the new kitchen, living room with sleep sofa, and new flat screen TV. Each bedroom has new queen size beds and flat screen TV's. Condos usually don't have outdoor space, but you will love entertaining your friends on the MASSIVE private deck complete with 2 chaise lounges plus a table with 6 chairs and a gas grill. Also, available for the full Summer, Memorial Day to Labor day for $20,500 plus utilities and Memorial Day to July 31st for $12,000 plus utilities . PET FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have any available units?
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have?
Some of 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A offer parking?
No, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A does not offer parking.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have a pool?
No, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have accessible units?
No, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms
Margate City Apartments with GarageMargate City Apartments with Parking
Margate City Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Somers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity