FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance perfect for in-laws, guest or older kids! Large master bedroom. Killer backyard with tall trees & privacy. Outdoor shower. 2nd floor deck off of living room. Relax & enjoy the beauty at this location. Pets are welcome!! THIS ONE IS GREAT!