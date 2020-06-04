220 N Decatur Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District.. Enjoy dining at our islands finest restaurants, relax on the front porch and watch the sunset, just a few short blocks away and the kids can have fun on the playground, take a stroll on the beach or shop at our islands many wonderful stores.. This magnificent townhouse has it all an amazing location, impeccable style and beauty... weekly rate is 4,000 utilities included...easy to show..