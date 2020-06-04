All apartments in Margate City
Margate City, NJ
220 N Decatur Ave
220 N Decatur Ave

220 North Decatur Avenue · (609) 457-6643
Location

220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District.. Enjoy dining at our islands finest restaurants, relax on the front porch and watch the sunset, just a few short blocks away and the kids can have fun on the playground, take a stroll on the beach or shop at our islands many wonderful stores.. This magnificent townhouse has it all an amazing location, impeccable style and beauty... weekly rate is 4,000 utilities included...easy to show..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N Decatur Ave have any available units?
220 N Decatur Ave has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 N Decatur Ave have?
Some of 220 N Decatur Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N Decatur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
220 N Decatur Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N Decatur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 220 N Decatur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 220 N Decatur Ave does offer parking.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 N Decatur Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave have a pool?
No, 220 N Decatur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave have accessible units?
No, 220 N Decatur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 N Decatur Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 N Decatur Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 N Decatur Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
