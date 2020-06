Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full bathrooms and two bedrooms..Plus additional room for hanging out & storage! Great outdoor space with porch, fenced in back yard and patio!! Parking for 2+ cars! Great space to spend your Summer time!!