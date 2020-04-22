14 E Colmar Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2019/2020 WINTER RENTAL STARTING DECEMBER 1ST!! Located in a great neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features large open living room with high ceilings and fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops! NEW FULL BATH, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, and mud room with washer/dryer and half bath! Two wonderful patios to enjoy and SPACIOUS BACKYARD!! Attached garage and driveway for off-street parking! Quiet street close to park and ball fields! CALL TODAY for more details!