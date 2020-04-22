All apartments in Margate City
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:51 PM

14 E Colmar Cir

14 East Colmar Circle · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 East Colmar Circle, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2019/2020 WINTER RENTAL STARTING DECEMBER 1ST!! Located in a great neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features large open living room with high ceilings and fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops! NEW FULL BATH, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, and mud room with washer/dryer and half bath! Two wonderful patios to enjoy and SPACIOUS BACKYARD!! Attached garage and driveway for off-street parking! Quiet street close to park and ball fields! CALL TODAY for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 E Colmar Cir have any available units?
14 E Colmar Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 E Colmar Cir have?
Some of 14 E Colmar Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 E Colmar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14 E Colmar Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E Colmar Cir pet-friendly?
No, 14 E Colmar Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14 E Colmar Cir does offer parking.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 E Colmar Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir have a pool?
No, 14 E Colmar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir have accessible units?
No, 14 E Colmar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 E Colmar Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 E Colmar Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 E Colmar Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
