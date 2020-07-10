/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM
203 Apartments for rent in Mantoloking, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Rented thru Labor Day Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on @$13,500 wk. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
Results within 1 mile of Mantoloking
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
257 Highway 35
257 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $4,000. Across the street from the private - guarded beach which is part of the Ocean Heights Beach Association.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the beach! 2 bedrooms, & 2 baths, open floorplan, sleeps 6.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 9/5 on. 9/5-9/12 @ $14,000 wk, 9/12 on avail @ $10,500 wk. Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Results within 5 miles of Mantoloking
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
2425 Bridge Avenue
2425 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1574 Harbor Blvd 3619
1574 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 93422 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $250 UPFRONT CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
518 Union Lane
518 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Off street parking. On site washer and dryer. Quick occupancy available.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional
