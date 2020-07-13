Apartment List
/
NJ
/
mantoloking
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Mantoloking, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mantoloking apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Rented thru Labor Day Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on @$13,500 wk. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
Results within 1 mile of Mantoloking

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
213 Curtis Point Drive
213 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL- Does not get better than this. Bayfront contemporary with spacious open floor plan and plenty of room. The views are unsurpassed from every window off the rear! Fantastic deck with pool, and entertainment area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
257 Highway 35
257 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $4,000. Across the street from the private - guarded beach which is part of the Ocean Heights Beach Association.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the beach! 2 bedrooms, & 2 baths, open floorplan, sleeps 6.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 9/5 on. 9/5-9/12 @ $14,000 wk, 9/12 on avail @ $10,500 wk. Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
507 East Avenue
507 East Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$12,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 507 East Avenue in Bay Head. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Mantoloking
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
2425 Bridge Avenue
2425 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brielle
518 Union Lane
518 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Off street parking. On site washer and dryer. Quick occupancy available.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Still time to book your summer vacation. Available in August, 16k monthly, 4,000 weekly, or $2,200 winter. 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mantoloking, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mantoloking apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mantoloking 3 BedroomsMantoloking Apartments with BalconyMantoloking Apartments with Garage
Mantoloking Apartments with ParkingMantoloking Apartments with PoolMantoloking Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mantoloking Dog Friendly ApartmentsMantoloking Luxury PlacesMantoloking Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ
Rahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College