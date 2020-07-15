Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ

Finding an apartment in Manasquan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Results within 1 mile of Manasquan
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 Laurel Avenue
1318 Laurel Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Summer Rental! Sea Girt Estates Section The perfect summer getaway is waiting for you! Close to local shops and restaurants and a short bike ride to the beach. Nicely appointed Cape has 3 bedrooms and will allow well behaved pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 New York Boulevard
619 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1360 sqft
Summer Rental avail 7/18/20 to 9/30/20 for $25K or $3,800 per week 7/18/20 to 8/15/20 and $3,000 per week 8/15/20 to 9/30/20. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Manasquan
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,906
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 York Avenue
106 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
'' FULL SUMMER 2020 SEASON has now just become available for this wonderful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath ''Beach House'' located at 106 York Ave and just 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1830 Fernwood Road
1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer & Winter 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manasquan, NJ

Finding an apartment in Manasquan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

