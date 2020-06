Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION in LONGPORT for the WINTER! This old world charm house from the 1920's featuring hardwood floors throughout is spacious and sunny with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Sleeps 6 comfortably. Lovely front porch. Just 1 block to the beach and assigned parking for 2 cars. Call today for more information. IT'S THE PERFECT WINTER RENTAL from 9/6/19 to 5/15/20.