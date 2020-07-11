/
luxury apartments
66 Luxury Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ
1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 Unit Available
Longport
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.
1 Unit Available
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.
1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Longport
3216 Pacific Ave
3216 Pacific Avenue, Longport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
1512 sqft
SEPTEMBER 10 THRU OCTOBER 10!! Renovated five bedroom, two full bath beauty just one block from the BEACH! Featuring NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Longport
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9707 Pacific Ave in Margate City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
1 Unit Available
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
111 N Thurlow Ave
111 North Thurlow Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Quaint 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Offering great outdoor space to enjoy summer evenings at the shore! Walking distance to Margate's wonderful restaurants and beaches! Available 8/1/2020 to 9/7/2020 @ $10,000.00
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9201 Atlantic Ave
9201 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$13,500
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo that's just a hop, skip and jump to the Beach! Oceanview from living room! Close to everything!! Available Md-Ld for $13,500 or July 1st to LD for $11,500.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Monmouth Ave
9200 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
JUST LISTED!! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo in the fabulous Marina District of Margate. This spacious and extremely well maintained unit is walking distance to all the area has to offer, shopping, dining and an easy walk to the beach or bay.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
1 Unit Available
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
AUGUST 1- LABOR DAY! Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
119 N Granville Ave
119 North Granville Avenue, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Plenty of room for 2 families in this 6 bedroom home. Master suite on the 1st floor. Totally redone inside. 2 decks. 3 bath rooms. Convenient walk to shopping, stores and playground. Short distance to the beach. Rented for July.
