/
/
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:01 PM
28 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Long Branch, NJ
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:30pm
11 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,324
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,604
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
WINTER LEASE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West End
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West End
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
312 Oakley Avenue
312 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL- 2 Bedroom Cape, 1 full bathroom, Living room, Dining Roombasement, Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village, NJ Transit
Results within 1 mile of Long Branch
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
309 S Lincoln Avenue
309 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished WINTER rental available Labor Day 2020 through the end of May 2021. This cute 2 bedroom home has a private driveway on the side of the house for easy parking. There is a finished attic perfect for a playroom, storage, or den space.
Results within 5 miles of Long Branch
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking. Also Available September for $3100.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Wanamassa
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great neighborhood! Perfect for a single or a couple only! All utilities included except for Cable. No plug in heaters allowed and if tenant usses air conditioning to excess...may be requested to pay a portion of the electric bill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy living near the Ocean in the quiet offseason in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Comfortable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the third floor is steps from the beach and boardwalk and is available from October 1 until May 31.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
15 Atlantic Avenue
15 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
165 Wyckoff Road
165 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Your perfect Jersey Shore rental is here, available as an annual lease beginning September 9, 2020. This one bedroom upper level unit is bright and airy with new windows and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
400 3rd Ave - 19
400 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have another gut-renovated studio available. This entire complex is benefitting from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 8
211 1st Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . This cozy 1 BR apartment features Gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
48 Wallace Street
48 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.
Results within 10 miles of Long Branch
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
205 11th Avenue
205 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Year 'Round Apartment for Rent! One Bedroom, Third Floor, Unfurnished. Near the Beach. No Pets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and
Similar Pages
Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Branch 3 BedroomsLong Branch Apartments under $1,300Long Branch Apartments under $1,400
Long Branch Apartments under $1,600Long Branch Apartments with BalconyLong Branch Apartments with GarageLong Branch Apartments with GymLong Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Branch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ