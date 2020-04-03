1156 Franklin Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Water view Superb home, property and location. Goldcoast cul-de-sac is perfect setting for this custom designed, decorated sprawling luxury 2-story with elegant first floor pond front, designer Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk-in closets. Hardwood, granite, soaring ceilings, wet bar,2 custom fireplaces, office/library, billiards room and much, much more! The private outdoor terraced yard and seclusion with water views from your outdoor kitchen area. 4 porches, large oversized area for extra cars. Mature landscaped yard. A unique estate type residence with exquisite/expensive finishes. Did I mention...a generator! (See photos for specifics and to whet your whistle for personal tour)