Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

1156 Franklin Blvd

1156 Franklin Boulevard · (609) 839-2154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1156 Franklin Boulevard, Linwood, NJ 08221
Gold Coast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Water view Superb home, property and location. Goldcoast cul-de-sac is perfect setting for this custom designed, decorated sprawling luxury 2-story with elegant first floor pond front, designer Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk-in closets. Hardwood, granite, soaring ceilings, wet bar,2 custom fireplaces, office/library, billiards room and much, much more! The private outdoor terraced yard and seclusion with water views from your outdoor kitchen area. 4 porches, large oversized area for extra cars. Mature landscaped yard. A unique estate type residence with exquisite/expensive finishes. Did I mention...a generator! (See photos for specifics and to whet your whistle for personal tour)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have any available units?
1156 Franklin Blvd has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1156 Franklin Blvd have?
Some of 1156 Franklin Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Franklin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Franklin Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Franklin Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Franklin Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linwood.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Franklin Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 Franklin Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have a pool?
No, 1156 Franklin Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1156 Franklin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Franklin Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Franklin Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Franklin Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
