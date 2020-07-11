Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Leonia, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Leonia apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,901
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,743
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
15 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,364
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,041
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
19 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,990
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,024
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,229
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,925
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
30 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,305
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
147 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Midtown East
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
City Guide for Leonia, NJ

There's just something about this place. Many A list celebrities -- meaning academics, artists, authors, athletes and actors -- and other well-known types were either born here or lived here. A short list includes Anthony Bourdain, Sammy Davis, Jr., Pat Boone, Alan Alda, Buddy Hackett, Phil Jackson and Robert Ludlum. Oh, and you know that guy who Tony Manero (John Travolta) worked for at the hardware store in Saturday Night Fever, actor Sam Coppola. He lived here, too.

Leonia is a borough (which means an unincorporated district for those not familiar with northeast-speak) located in the southeast corner of Bergen County, New Jersey with a population of about 9,000 residents, although Leonia's reputation as a harbinger of celebrity might make you think it was more like the size of a city. The fact that early 1900s advertising genius Artemus Ward bought land here and launched the Leonia Heights Land Company to lure people into the area from New York City might have something to do with its eventual attractiveness as a home. Leonia is just west of the city over the George Washington Bridge across the Hudson River at the northern end of Manhattan (aka The Bronx). So what if you don't get a New York City address? How does lower rent and a larger home than what you would get in the city sound? Give yourself plenty of time in your search for apartments, or for any rental property, in Leonia, because there are many, many options. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Leonia, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Leonia apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Leonia apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

