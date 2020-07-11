98 Apartments for rent in Leonia, NJ with move-in specials

There's just something about this place. Many A list celebrities -- meaning academics, artists, authors, athletes and actors -- and other well-known types were either born here or lived here. A short list includes Anthony Bourdain, Sammy Davis, Jr., Pat Boone, Alan Alda, Buddy Hackett, Phil Jackson and Robert Ludlum. Oh, and you know that guy who Tony Manero (John Travolta) worked for at the hardware store in Saturday Night Fever, actor Sam Coppola. He lived here, too.

Leonia is a borough (which means an unincorporated district for those not familiar with northeast-speak) located in the southeast corner of Bergen County, New Jersey with a population of about 9,000 residents, although Leonia's reputation as a harbinger of celebrity might make you think it was more like the size of a city. The fact that early 1900s advertising genius Artemus Ward bought land here and launched the Leonia Heights Land Company to lure people into the area from New York City might have something to do with its eventual attractiveness as a home. Leonia is just west of the city over the George Washington Bridge across the Hudson River at the northern end of Manhattan (aka The Bronx). So what if you don't get a New York City address? How does lower rent and a larger home than what you would get in the city sound? Give yourself plenty of time in your search for apartments, or for any rental property, in Leonia, because there are many, many options. See more