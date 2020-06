Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home. Two bedrooms and one bath on the first floor with one bedroom and another full bath on the second floor. Come see if this lovely home is the right fit for you.