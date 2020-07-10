/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 MCCREADY ALY
10 Mccready's Alley, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Stylish. Modern. Sleek. This thoughtfully designed contemporary space has dramatic ceilings and oversized windows. The first floor features an open kitchen and living area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18 N UNION ST
18 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy this fantastic unique New York City style apartment in the heart of Lambertville. Modern custom finishes meet the historic charm of an 1820's apartment. A must see! Original pumpkin pine floors & working fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD
6035 Stoney Hill Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1901 sqft
An inviting, comfortable antique home that~s located on a pretty country road, this stone and clapboard residence offers its tenants the opportunity to enjoy a private patio, front porch and perennial gardens without worrying about maintenance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
443 ROSEMONT RINGOES RD
443 Rosemont Ringoes Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Your opportunity to live out in the country on a working farm, mowing will be done by landlord who manages the animals on the farm, spacious country kitchen, 2 spacious enclosed porches keeping room and living room, upstairs pumpkin pine floors in
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
104 Commonwealth Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN NEWTOWN CROSSING COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEWER CARPETS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
322 MONTEREY PLACE
322 Monterey Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome available soon in the desirable community of Newtown Grant. Amenities include association pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and walking trails.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD
6687 Fleecy Dale Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2176 sqft
This completely renovated home has the perfect balance of farmhouse style with modern amenities. Enter the front door and you are welcomed into the highly sought after open-concept Kitchen and Dining Room.
