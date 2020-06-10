All apartments in Lambertville
200 S MAIN STREET.
Lambertville, NJ
200 S MAIN STREET
200 S MAIN STREET

200 South Main Street · (215) 794-1070
Location

200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer. The front porch is a lovely place to relax and watch the world go by. Directly inside is a spacious living room with wood floors. Upstairs the second floor is appointed with neutral carpeting and its two bedrooms share a hall bath and linen closet. Please note that one of these bedrooms is quite small (ideal as an office space or can fit a twin bed and nightstand). 2 off street parking spaces in the shared driveway, basement storage, snow removal and heat included make this a care free place to call home. Rental application, full credit report, criminal background check and pay stubs or W2 required. Landlord requires good credit. Strictly no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 S MAIN STREET have any available units?
200 S MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 S MAIN STREET have?
Some of 200 S MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 S MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 200 S MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 200 S MAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 S MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 200 S MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 S MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 S MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 S MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

