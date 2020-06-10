200 S MAIN STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer. The front porch is a lovely place to relax and watch the world go by. Directly inside is a spacious living room with wood floors. Upstairs the second floor is appointed with neutral carpeting and its two bedrooms share a hall bath and linen closet. Please note that one of these bedrooms is quite small (ideal as an office space or can fit a twin bed and nightstand). 2 off street parking spaces in the shared driveway, basement storage, snow removal and heat included make this a care free place to call home. Rental application, full credit report, criminal background check and pay stubs or W2 required. Landlord requires good credit. Strictly no pets and no smoking.