147 GEORGE STREET

It doesn~t get more charming than this 2 bedroom, one bath twin in the heart of Lambertville. Inside, enjoy brand new stainless steel appliances, with natural gas stove, freshly painted interior with refinished wood floors throughout, a new high efficiency window A/C and an in unit washer and dryer in the basement. Outside, enjoy the privacy of a beautiful garden with a spacious brick patio, offering a prime spot to entertain, grill or soak up the sun. A quick stroll brings you to the Delaware River, the canal towpath and to the best shopping and restaurants that Lambertville has to offer.