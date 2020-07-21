All apartments in Lambertville
147 GEORGE STREET
147 GEORGE STREET

147 George Street · (215) 862-5500
Location

147 George Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
It doesn~t get more charming than this 2 bedroom, one bath twin in the heart of Lambertville. Inside, enjoy brand new stainless steel appliances, with natural gas stove, freshly painted interior with refinished wood floors throughout, a new high efficiency window A/C and an in unit washer and dryer in the basement. Outside, enjoy the privacy of a beautiful garden with a spacious brick patio, offering a prime spot to entertain, grill or soak up the sun. A quick stroll brings you to the Delaware River, the canal towpath and to the best shopping and restaurants that Lambertville has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 GEORGE STREET have any available units?
147 GEORGE STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 147 GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
147 GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 147 GEORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET offer parking?
No, 147 GEORGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 GEORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 147 GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 147 GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 GEORGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 GEORGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 GEORGE STREET has units with air conditioning.
