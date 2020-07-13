Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Ocean Park Village
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Dutchtown Manor
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Brick Gardens
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.

866 Shannon Court
866 Shannon Court
866 Shannon Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1428 sqft
This is a spacious 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath with partially finished basement. Fabulous spacious kitchen . Nice size deck off the kitchen with deck furiture included.

735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.

125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful town home in the most desirable section of the Courts at Cooks Bridge community. 9 foot 1st Floor Ceilings plus Two-Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen has 42'' Cabinets and a Pantry.

45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

55 Sweetbriar Trail
55 Sweetbriar Trail
55 Sweetbriar Trail, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A RARE RENTAL THREE BEDROOM 21/2 BATH IN A COMFORTABLE NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE YOU CAN STRETCH OUT IN THE OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM RIGHT OFF OF THE EAT IN KITCHEN AND IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, MAYBE A TOY ROOM OR BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR YOU WILL FIND IT

404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.

1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.

1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.

2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1822 sqft
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas

2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.

413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.

15 Magnolia Drive
15 Magnolia Drive
15 Magnolia Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace.

100 N New Prospect Road
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).

815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

115 Laurelwood Road
115 Laurelwood Road
115 Laurelwood Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1176 sqft
Clean and updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with full basement and large yard. Available August 1 as an annual rental.Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Mariners Cove
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Spring Lake Heights
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Emerald Apartments
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
City Guide for Lakewood, NJ

"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")

Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakewood, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

