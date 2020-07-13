167 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with parking

"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")

Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more