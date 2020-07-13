167 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with parking
"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")
Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.