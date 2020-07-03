All apartments in Lake Mohawk
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

217 E SHORE TRL

217 East Shore Trail · (973) 696-0077
Location

217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ 07871

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms. Second floor has beautiful high ceiling living room with exposed logs, and stone fireplace. Galley style kitchen, and formal dining room. Two car garage with garage opener on street level. Many amenities and activities associated with Lake Mohawk, come see all this rental has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E SHORE TRL have any available units?
217 E SHORE TRL has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 E SHORE TRL have?
Some of 217 E SHORE TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E SHORE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
217 E SHORE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E SHORE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 217 E SHORE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mohawk.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL offer parking?
Yes, 217 E SHORE TRL offers parking.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 E SHORE TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL have a pool?
No, 217 E SHORE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL have accessible units?
No, 217 E SHORE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 E SHORE TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 E SHORE TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 E SHORE TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
