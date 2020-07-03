217 E SHORE TRL

Amenities

Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms. Second floor has beautiful high ceiling living room with exposed logs, and stone fireplace. Galley style kitchen, and formal dining room. Two car garage with garage opener on street level. Many amenities and activities associated with Lake Mohawk, come see all this rental has to offer!