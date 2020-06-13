Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:52 PM

467 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ

Finding an apartment in Kearny that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greenville
21 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
14 Bennett St 507
14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1064 sqft
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
360 Ege Ave 412
360 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Massive 2 Bed Rental: No Fee, Private Shuttle - Property Id: 142633 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
12 Bennett St 313
12 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1064 sqft
Wow This Building Has It All. Luxury Living in JC! - Property Id: 55677 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
22 Bennett St 306
22 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath Rental With No Broker FEE - Property Id: 55497 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 Bennett St 216
6 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, West Side, Jersey City... NO FEE - Property Id: 56216 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
18 Bennett St 310
18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 Bennett St 416
4 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed In Jersey City NO FEE - Property Id: 56220 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
32 Corbin Ave 1Z
32 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
LUXURY 2 BR APT FOR RENT IN JOURNAL SQ JC - Property Id: 271182 --NO BROKER FEE-- --GROUND FLOOR- --IN UNIT LAUNDRY-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
85 BROADWAY
85 Broadway, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
767 sqft
Beautiful 2BD/1BA corner unit with great natural light and private balcony at the COURTYARD ON BROADWAY. This home showcases a modern, open layout, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, a spacious living room (13.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
180 DUNCAN AVE
180 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
785 sqft
Make this 2 bedroom plus den apartment in the Journal Square area your future home. This PET FRIENDLY apartment features an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, charming light fixtures, and plenty of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 5 miles of Kearny
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
West Village
21 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,975
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,983
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,579
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kearny, NJ

Finding an apartment in Kearny that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

