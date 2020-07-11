Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with move-in specials

31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,071
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
21 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,586
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
32 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,812
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
47 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,370
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
47 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,430
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
32 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
18 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
25 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
40 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,507
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
37 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,235
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Kearny, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kearny apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Kearny apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

