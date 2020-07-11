122 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with move-in specials
"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi
Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kearny apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Kearny apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.