Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ 07734
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
2 Bonus Rooms
Section 8 Welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542
Property Id 282542
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5824488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have any available units?
69 Seabreeze Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keansburg, NJ
.
Is 69 Seabreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
69 Seabreeze Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Seabreeze Way pet-friendly?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keansburg
.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way offer parking?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not offer parking.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have a pool?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Seabreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Seabreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
