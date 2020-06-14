All apartments in Keansburg
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

69 Seabreeze Way

69 Seabreeze Way · No Longer Available
Location

69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542

2 Bedroom 1 Bath

2 Bonus Rooms

Section 8 Welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542
Property Id 282542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

