Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities media room

Enjoy village living in the heart of Hopewell! Walk to elementary school, shops, theater, restaurants and park in this older home. First floor offers a living room, Dining room and Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Second floor has three bedrooms and a hall full bath with tub and shower. Share a large backyard with your neighbors in 8 South Greenwood.