Apartment List
/
NJ
/
holiday city south
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:12 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ with garages

Holiday City South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City South

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Rio Grande Drive
201 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1936 sqft
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutifull town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1344 sqft
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City South
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Medford Road
24 Medford Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sherbourne model 1184 sq. ft -- WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE~ Excellent room sizes -- Excellent Closet space -- plenty of attic storage -- lawn and snow removal taken care of by hoa -- Additional screened patio on side of building

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1721 Mohawk Drive
1721 Mohawk Drive, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This home as 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Has a large master bedrooms with cedar room that has an oversize tub. Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs. One bedrooms down stairs and a full bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 Nevada Drive
1465 Nevada Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Classic 4 bed 1/5 bath BiLevel -1600 sq ft - in desirable East Dover section w/attached garage- Main Floor: 3 Beds, Main Bath, LR, Dining & Galley style kitchen on with Harwood floors throughout, Lower Level: Family Room & 4th bed (closet just

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
5 Newcastle Court
5 Newcastle Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Yellowstone model in the 55+ community of Holiday City at Berkeley. Located on a cul-de-sac this model offers over 1100 square feet of living on a semi-private location. MUST HAVE CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars .

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City South

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Sunset Road
21 Sunset Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Like Brand New Sheffield with shiny Laminate Flooring. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, garage and eat-in kitchen plus Laundry room with washer and dryer plus a Florida room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
338 Birch Bark Drive
338 Birch Bark Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Check out this ''cream puff'' yearly rental. 3 nice bedrooms w 1.5 baths. Half bath in master bedroom. Hardwood floors, freshly painted. Nice appliances including new refrigerator. Screened in back porch. Full basement w washer & dryer hookup.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Cornelius Street
214 Cornellius Street, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
ALL NEW 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RENTAL. NO PETS ARE CONSIDERED. CREDIT MUST BE 600+ PROOF OF INCOME, RENTAL APPLICATION + CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Remodeled Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Holiday City South, NJ

Holiday City South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJHighland Park, NJ
Atlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJBurlington, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJOcean Gate, NJLeisure Village East, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant, NJBrielle, NJ
Vista Center, NJOcean Acres, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJManasquan, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJSpring Lake, NJWest Freehold, NJTinton Falls, NJWest Belmar, NJBelmar, NJBrowns Mills, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityWagner College
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University