Apartment List
/
NJ
/
holiday city south
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
47 Buena Visa Drive
47 Buena Vista Drive, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adult Community- Must be 55 years of age to reside. Clean and ready to move into home with 2 spacious bedrooms, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring, 2 tiled baths, Living/dining rm., & paddle fan in den.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City South

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1344 sqft
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Susquehanna Street
308 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3 BR 2.5 BATH PLUS BONUS ROOM: This North Dover townhome has all the space and the amenities of a single family home in the RIVER WOOD CHASE.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City South
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Medford Road
24 Medford Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sherbourne model 1184 sq. ft -- WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE~ Excellent room sizes -- Excellent Closet space -- plenty of attic storage -- lawn and snow removal taken care of by hoa -- Additional screened patio on side of building

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
571 CONSTABLE PLACE
571 Constable Place, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
Lovely duplex/ranch 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with large fenced in yard and deck. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. New heating and cooling. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliders to deck and yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Anthony Avenue
204 Anthony Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with gas fireplace. Versatile floor plan gives you several layout options. There is good storage and a complete appliance package including separate laundry room, gas heat and central air.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1715 Mohawk Drive
1715 Mohawk Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
This home has 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Cape. Has a full basement with a washer and dryer. 20X16 Sun room with doors leading to an over sized lot with shed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
79 Milford Avenue
79 Milford Avenue, Crestwood Village, NJ
Studio
$680
537 sqft
55+ Community Mansfield Model Crestwood Village 5. Studio Unit Large living area. Kitchen, Bath W/ Tub Shower & Washers & Dryer. Short Walk To Parking. Sorry no PETS or SMOKERS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars .

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City South
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 06:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Sunset Road
21 Sunset Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Like Brand New Sheffield with shiny Laminate Flooring. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, garage and eat-in kitchen plus Laundry room with washer and dryer plus a Florida room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
338 Birch Bark Drive
338 Birch Bark Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Check out this ''cream puff'' yearly rental. 3 nice bedrooms w 1.5 baths. Half bath in master bedroom. Hardwood floors, freshly painted. Nice appliances including new refrigerator. Screened in back porch. Full basement w washer & dryer hookup.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Holiday City South, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holiday City South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJHighland Park, NJ
Atlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJBurlington, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJOcean Gate, NJLeisure Village East, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant, NJBrielle, NJ
Vista Center, NJOcean Acres, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJManasquan, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJSpring Lake, NJWest Freehold, NJTinton Falls, NJWest Belmar, NJBelmar, NJBrowns Mills, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityWagner College
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University