Apartment List
/
NJ
/
neptune city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

351 Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
33 Lipman Place
33 Lipman Place, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune City

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
112 Clark Avenue
112 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
403 Monmouth Avenue
403 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
2100 sqft
Lovely Annual 6 bedroom rental in desirable south end of Bradley Beach!! Only 4 blocks to beach!!! Enjoy lake views from enclosed porch!! Spacious, updated home with storage galore!! Gorgeous large kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Newark Avenue
611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
520 Prospect Avenue
520 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Craftsmen Yearly Rental in Shark River Hills! This 2 bedroom home offers a living room, dining room, updated kitchen ans bath. Full basement with laundry, open porch, driveway and large yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2008 Stratford Avenue
2008 Stratford Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Quiet, clean, and private! Unpack and enjoy this charming two bedroom, one bathroom, rental above a detached garage. Close to all forms of transportation, five minute drive to downtown Asbury Park, beautiful beaches, and lots of shopping!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
205 Ocean Park Avenue
205 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Washington Avenue
203 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Neptune City, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Neptune City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Neptune City 1 BedroomsNeptune City 2 BedroomsNeptune City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeptune City 3 BedroomsNeptune City Apartments with Balcony
Neptune City Apartments with GarageNeptune City Apartments with GymNeptune City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeptune City Apartments with Parking
Neptune City Apartments with PoolNeptune City Apartments with Washer-DryerNeptune City Dog Friendly ApartmentsNeptune City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJ
Rumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBrowns Mills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College