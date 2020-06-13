Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ with balcony

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
320 Curacao Street
320 Curacao Street, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1160 sqft
Wonderful REMODELED 1600 sq ft., 2 bedroom 1 bath Yellowstone model home! New MODERN sleek white Shaker cabinetry in Eat-in-kitchen , Granite counters, remodeled bathroom, new laminate floors, new light fixtures, newer windows.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City-Berkeley

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holiday Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Chesterfield Lane
26 Chesterfield Lane, Holiday Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
55+ Holiday Heights Adult Community. SHOREVIEW RENTAL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tile floor throughout with laminate flooring in bedrooms. Florida room that is both heated and air conditioned leading to a private back yard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holiday City South
1 Unit Available
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenleaf Street
2 Greenleaf Street, Crestwood Village, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1101 sqft
55+ Community Village 5 Single standing Cortland model in Village 5. No Pets or Smokers. Corner lot with private yard and enclosed porch. 2 A/C Units and new carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
334 Barnegat Boulevard
334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2431 sqft
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
506 Cedar Street
506 Cedar Street, Lakehurst, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Affordable one bedroom home for rent. Newer roof, gas heat, carport with driveway, enclosed porch, and fenced in yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave and a/c units. They work but will not be replaced by landlord.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2474 Holly Hill Road
2474 Holly Hill Road, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Not your typical Bi-level! This beautiful home, in sought-after Holly Oaks, boasts pretty much *brand new* everything! Lots of love added to this home over the past year, starting with a brand new septic system, a full, new, high-end appliance

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 Charlen Road
24 Charlen Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Come to see this Beautiful, Well Maintained 3 Bed 1.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holiday City-Berkeley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

