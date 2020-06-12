Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
50 Bay Point Harbour
50 Bay Point Harbour, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - Minimum six (6) week rental. One of the most prestigious communities at the Shore - Bay Point Harbour Carriage House Model E, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft overlooking Bay Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1641 ELM AVENUE
1641 Elm Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM LUXURY WATERFRONT LIKE NEW 2ND FLOOR CONDOMINIUM ONLY ONE MILE FROM THE BEACH WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WATERFRONT BALCONY
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental! This is not an annual rental. $1,200 per week. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
919 Ocean Avenue
919 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Brielle
1 Unit Available
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,900
4160 sqft
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Point Pleasant, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Point Pleasant renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

